Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corebridge Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRBG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $473,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

