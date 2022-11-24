Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.52 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00012952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $224.42 million and approximately $25.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.65 or 0.07242039 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,425,436 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

