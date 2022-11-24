Qtum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26.80 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Qtum has a market cap of $224.61 million and $26.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00012936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.89 or 0.07234173 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00060769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,425,098 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.