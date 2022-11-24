QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Trimmed by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 151,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QCOM traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,481,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,726,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

