Quantum Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 57.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 94% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $503,790.46 and approximately $184,356.70 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,703.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010537 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041271 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021568 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00236568 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00139859 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $184,957.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

