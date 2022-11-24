Qudian (NYSE:QD) Announces Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Qudian had a negative net margin of 108.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

Qudian Stock Down 6.1 %

Qudian stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.69. Qudian has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QD. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 49.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Qudian by 56.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Qudian by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers.

