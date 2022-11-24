Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.37

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.37 and traded as high as C$27.55. Quebecor shares last traded at C$27.45, with a volume of 420,258 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QBR.B shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.28.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.