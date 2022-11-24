Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.37

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.37 and traded as high as C$27.55. Quebecor shares last traded at C$27.45, with a volume of 420,258 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QBR.B. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.37. The stock has a market cap of C$6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

