QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 878.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 779,472 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 934.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 464,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,321,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3,991.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after buying an additional 262,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 53.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 495,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,145,000 after buying an additional 171,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.15. 384,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,878. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About QuidelOrtho

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.