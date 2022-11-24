R. F. Lafferty Cuts Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Price Target to $9.00

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Arbe Robotics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARBE opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $261.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.