Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $70.87 million and $5.53 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.68 or 0.01822796 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013024 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00034018 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00043833 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000541 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.08 or 0.01728574 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

