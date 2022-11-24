Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,212 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,216. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

