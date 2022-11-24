Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,780 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after acquiring an additional 459,992 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $151,971.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,799,898. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $151,971.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,799,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,436 shares of company stock valued at $64,832,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.