Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 5,654 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 32.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Range Resources stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 3,967,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

