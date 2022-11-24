Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,942 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 101,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 194.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $297.96. The stock had a trading volume of 397,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,960. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.45. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

