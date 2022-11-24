Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 953.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $88,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $6.08 on Thursday, reaching $508.75. 269,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,825. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $649.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

