Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,012 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.95. 3,524,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $81.38.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

