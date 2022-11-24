Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $222.20. 700,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,322. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.