Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,640 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.49. 2,981,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,517. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

