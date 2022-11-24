Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 136,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.20. The company had a trading volume of 109,536,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,864,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $578.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

