Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.45. 997,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $307.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.34 and its 200-day moving average is $226.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

