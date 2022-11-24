Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Franklin M. Berger Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 122,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $212.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.33. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RAIN shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

