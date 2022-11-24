Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.64

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $16.68. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 5,194 shares.

Rand Capital Stock Down 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rand Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.87% of Rand Capital worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

