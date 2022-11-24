Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):

11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $194.00.

11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $160.00.

11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $171.00 to $177.00.

11/22/2022 – Dollar Tree was given a new $163.00 price target on by analysts at Gordon Haskett.

11/16/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

10/31/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/12/2022 – Dollar Tree is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,536,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

