Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):
- 11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $194.00.
- 11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $160.00.
- 11/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $171.00 to $177.00.
- 11/22/2022 – Dollar Tree was given a new $163.00 price target on by analysts at Gordon Haskett.
- 11/16/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.
- 10/31/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Dollar Tree is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Dollar Tree Stock Performance
NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.94.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
