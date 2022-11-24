Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PACCAR (PCAR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR):

11/23/2022 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2022 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

11/15/2022 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/7/2022 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $96.00.

10/26/2022 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $97.00.

10/20/2022 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – PACCAR is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

PACCAR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.89. 1,846,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

