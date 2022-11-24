Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $13.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $735.36. 406,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $726.64 and its 200-day moving average is $654.75. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

