Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $29,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,553 shares in the company, valued at $18,066,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $1,803,197.94.

On Monday, November 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $161,789.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $837,631.25.

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $106,596.00.

Regional Management Stock Down 0.8 %

RM stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $29.08. 22,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $278.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 43.67 and a quick ratio of 43.67.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Regional Management by 1,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

