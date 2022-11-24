Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

