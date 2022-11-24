Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 227,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 326,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of C$130.91 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliq Health Technologies news, Director Lisa Crossley purchased 49,000 shares of Reliq Health Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,894,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,505,021.96.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.