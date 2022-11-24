Ren Reaches Market Cap of $76.87 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Ren has a market cap of $76.87 million and $8.91 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

