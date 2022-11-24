Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
