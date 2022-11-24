Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 232.5% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 61,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 41.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.