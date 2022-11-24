Request (REQ) Price Up 7.6% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Request has a market cap of $87.97 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021657 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00234950 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08681226 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,543,809.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

