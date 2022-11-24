Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.17 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Request has a total market capitalization of $88.17 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0891398 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,774,918.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

