Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for iMedia Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for iMedia Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iMedia Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMBI. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

iMedia Brands Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMedia Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 44.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

