Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2022 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

10/20/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $59.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,601,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Sunrun Inc alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,664,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,664,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,106 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sunrun by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.