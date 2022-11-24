Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Up 5.7%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
About Resolute Mining
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
