Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider David Chan Shear Sells 169,478 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after buying an additional 371,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

