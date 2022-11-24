Reviewing BuzzFeed (BZFD) and Its Competitors

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BuzzFeed to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% BuzzFeed Competitors -106.23% -101.76% -12.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BuzzFeed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 BuzzFeed Competitors 65 220 349 14 2.48

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BuzzFeed presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.01%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.01%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than its rivals.

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million $24.71 million -1.90 BuzzFeed Competitors $2.35 billion -$998.88 million 15.76

BuzzFeed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

