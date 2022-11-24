Reviewing Tronox (NYSE:TROX) & Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY)

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Abcam pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share. Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tronox pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tronox has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Tronox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tronox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $336.37 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Tronox $3.57 billion 0.62 $286.00 million $3.76 3.80

This table compares Abcam and Tronox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tronox has higher revenue and earnings than Abcam.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Abcam and Tronox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A Tronox 1 2 5 0 2.50

Tronox has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.84%.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Tronox 16.13% 19.19% 6.88%

Risk and Volatility

Abcam has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tronox beats Abcam on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. The company also offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc has partnership with Cancer Research UK for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products. The company's products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as various other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

