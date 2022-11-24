Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and traded as low as $7.29. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 381 shares.

Ricoh Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

