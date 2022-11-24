Robert Gordon Carmichael Acquires 4,450 Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael purchased 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,154,000.

Robert Gordon Carmichael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of Filo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$151,417.00.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a C$26.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.35.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

