Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
