Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

