Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.62. 651,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,797. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.50 and a 200-day moving average of $406.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

