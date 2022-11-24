S Squared Technology LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

S Squared Technology LLC lowered its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 4.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after purchasing an additional 118,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,773,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,664,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 235,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.90.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.