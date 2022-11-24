S Squared Technology LLC Lowers Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

S Squared Technology LLC lessened its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Veritone accounts for about 0.8% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VERI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 35,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $241,202.94. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,829.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veritone Price Performance

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veritone from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 258,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,677. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

