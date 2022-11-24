S Squared Technology LLC Sells 16,451 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

S Squared Technology LLC reduced its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,451 shares during the period. Digital Turbine accounts for about 3.0% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Digital Turbine worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

About Digital Turbine

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.27. 1,874,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,186. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

