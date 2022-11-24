Safe Price Reaches $8.25 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $171.85 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.25 or 0.00049818 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00127070 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00232535 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00059150 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.37954249 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.