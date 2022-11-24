SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.36 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $15,791.04 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021657 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00234950 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02894659 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,039.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

