Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
