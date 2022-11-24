Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SANM. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth $971,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth $981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 22.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

